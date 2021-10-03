Ugandan President attends country’s National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, today attended his country’s National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The celebration began with the raising of the Ugandan flag in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by several speeches, a cultural performance, and a media briefing on business opportunities available in Uganda.

Museveni was received by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of showcasing Uganda’s presence at the expo, as it is one of the fastest growing economies in East Africa and has one of the highest percentages of young people among the world’s countries.

Museveni was accompanied by a delegation comprising Jacob Oulanyah, Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Rukia Nakadama Isanga, Third Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, and Alhaji Abubakar Gigi Odongo, Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation toured the expo’s various exhibits, including the UAE pavilion, where they discussed trade and business opportunities.

The Ugandan pavilion at the expo, organised under the theme, "The Right Place, Right Time," is located in the Opportunities area, which reflects the country’s stature as a key trade, transportation and logistical centre, in addition to its regional importance.

Inspired by Uganda’s famous tours, the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 offers visitors a journey linking different times, eras and places, highlighting how adventure and opportunity converge in today’s Uganda. The pavilion also offers visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in Uganda’s unique combination of amazing natural scenery and attractive business climate. Through its participation in Expo 2020, Uganda aims to showcase its exports and its unique tourism and wildlife attractions as well as emerging investment opportunities, especially in agriculture, industry, energy, minerals, oil and gas.