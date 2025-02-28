UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of Circular Economy Cycle

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) and the UAE Ministry of Economy (MOEC) have signed an agreement to collaborate on advancing the circular economy. The agreement establishes a strategic framework for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship through the Circular Economy Cycle of the UICCA Launchpad Programme.

The agreement formalises a shared commitment between UICCA and MOEC to drive sustainable economic growth by fostering a supportive ecosystem for climate-focused startups. Through this collaboration, the MOEC will help promote the programme, facilitate engagement with investors, and enhance regulatory alignment to strengthen market access for green technologies.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UICCA, and Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of the Circular Economy Council.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Zainab Aziz, General Counsel at UICCA. This was during the activities of the fourth edition of Investopia 2025, held in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the importance of collaboration in advancing sustainability, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said, “Scaling circular economy solutions is a fundamental driver of the UAE’s sustainable economic vision. By adopting circular economy principles, such as reducing waste, reusing materials, and promoting innovative design, the UAE is positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable development while fostering new economic opportunities and enhancing long-term competitiveness.

“The launch of the Circular Economy Cycle within the UICCA Launchpad Programme represents a pivotal step in this journey, providing a dedicated platform for innovators, entrepreneurs, and businesses to develop and scale transformative climate solutions. This initiative empowers creative thinkers to address pressing environmental challenges, such as resource depletion and climate change, while delivering economic benefits through sustainable business models. By offering resources, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities, the programme accelerates the growth of innovations that align with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals.

“Our partnership with the Ministry of Economy underscores the UICCA’s unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic ecosystem where sustainable businesses can thrive, scale, and make a meaningful contribution to the nation’s Net Zero aspirations. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to drive forward the circular economy agenda, creating a future where economic prosperity and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. Through collective action, we aim to inspire industries, policymakers, and communities to embrace sustainable practices, catalyse innovation, and shape a future where people and the planet can prosper together."

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said that the UAE, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership, has made great strides in transitioning to a circular economy model, which is also one of the main pillars of the sustainability and growth of its national economy.

In this context, he elaborated that this would continue their concerted efforts to implement the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, which consists of 22 policies for four key sectors: Manufacturing, food, Infrastructure and Transportation.

These will promote the adoption of the best technologies in recycling, enhance the efficiency of resource use and reduce waste, and create new growth opportunities based on innovation, knowledge and investment in new economic sectors.

He pointed out that Investopia stands out today as a global platform that brings together decision-makers, investors and entrepreneurs to discuss innovative economic solutions that anticipate the future of vital sectors. Hence, the launch of the Circular Economy Cycle of the UICCA Launchpad Programme at Investopia 2025 reaffirms the country's vision to drive investments to develop circular economic models and support sustainable projects.

Bin Touq said, “The signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Economy and UICCA is a pivotal step towards accelerating the adoption of circular economy concepts at the national and regional levels, by empowering innovative startups that develop solutions to reuse resources and reduce the environmental footprint of productive sectors. Through this cooperation, we reaffirm our commitment to providing a supportive regulatory environment for better integration between the public and private sectors and stimulating sustainable investments to achieve the UAE’s circular economy policy and consolidate its position as a global hub for the new economy.”

Following this strategic partnership, UICCA announced that the Circular Economy Cycle of the Launchpad Programme will officially commence in May 2025. As a zero-equity, market-access-oriented programme, the accelerator is designed to support early-stage ventures developing solutions that eliminate or repurpose waste across key industries. Applications are now open to local, regional, and international start-ups, with the registration portal live from 27 February 2025. Selected participants will gain access to tailored mentorship, investor engagement opportunities, and a network of key industry stakeholders committed to advancing sustainability-focused innovation.

UICCA invites all start-ups to submit their applications through the official application form: https://forms.office.com/r/5G5fNZmiEp

Recognising the broader challenges that climate-tech start-ups face in scaling their solutions, the Launchpad team also hosted a roundtable discussion at Investopia 2025 to present key findings from the inaugural edition of the UICCA Policy Brief: Sustaining Start-ups – Bridging the Financial Gap in the UAE Climate-Tech Ecosystem. The session, attended by leaders from finance, corporate innovation, and technology sectors, examined the structural funding challenges faced by climate-tech ventures as they transition from early-stage to growth-stage operations.

The policy brief identified a critical gap in growth-stage funding for climate-tech start-ups in the UAE, where investment remains concentrated in fintech, health-tech, and e-commerce. It highlighted that while early-stage support through incubators and accelerators is strong, many climate-tech start-ups struggle to secure the capital needed to refine proof of concept, expand operations, and enter new markets. Key recommendations from the discussion included establishing dedicated scale-up funds, incentivising private investment in climate-tech businesses, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and fostering stronger regional market integration to unlock cross-border growth opportunities.

Download the full policy brief to explore these insights in detail: https://uicca.ae/resources/policy-brief

UICCA remains committed to ensuring that its accelerator participants receive ongoing support beyond the start-up phase, enabling them to navigate the complexities of scaling their operations and achieving long-term impact.