UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025-Fujairah GP Kicks Off
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 11th April, 2025 (WAM) – UIM MotoSurf World Championship- Fujairah GP 2025 kicked off on the emriate's Corniche today, with the participation of 80 competitors in various categories.
The championship began with qualifying rounds, speed races, and time trials to determine the qualifiers for the World Motosurf Championship.
The three-day sporting event is considered one of the most significant events in marine sports hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah, reflecting global confidence in Fujairah as a premier destination for MotoSurf. The emirate offers exceptional facilities, diverse amenities, and extensive experience in organizing international sporting events.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Middle East
-
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks1 hour ago
-
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps2 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discus ..2 hours ago
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation3 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds4 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan4 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation5 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University5 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception5 hours ago