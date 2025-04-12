UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025-Fujairah GP kicks off

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 11th April, 2025 (WAM) – UIM MotoSurf World Championship- Fujairah GP 2025 kicked off on the emriate's Corniche today, with the participation of 80 competitors in various categories.

The championship began with qualifying rounds, speed races, and time trials to determine the qualifiers for the World Motosurf Championship.

The three-day sporting event is considered one of the most significant events in marine sports hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah, reflecting global confidence in Fujairah as a premier destination for MotoSurf. The emirate offers exceptional facilities, diverse amenities, and extensive experience in organizing international sporting events.