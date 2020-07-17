UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second COVID-19 wave

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) The National Health Service, NHS, in England will get an extra ₤3bn of funding to prepare for a possible second wave of coronavirus, Boris Johnson has announced.

The funding will also help ease winter pressures on the health service, Downing Street said.

It follows warnings a second wave this winter could see around 120,000 COVID-19 deaths in UK hospitals, the BCC reported on Friday.

The PM made the funding commitment at a Downing Street briefing, where he also pledged a new testing target.

Under the plans, capacity will be increased to at least 500,000 tests a day by the end of October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Confirming the extra ₤3bn in funding for the NHS in England, Mr Johnson said COVID-19 could become "more virulent" in winter.

He said: "Demand for testing is not the only challenge that winter will bring.

It's possible that the virus will be more virulent in the winter months and it's certain that the NHS will face the usual annual winter pressures."

He added: "We're making sure we're ready for winter and planning for the worst."

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funds, the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called for an urgent review into how coronavirus deaths have been recorded in England.

Downing Street said the new NHS funding would be available immediately and would allow the NHS to continue using additional private hospital capacity and maintain the temporary Nightingale hospitals until the end of March 2021.

This will provide additional capacity for coronavirus patients, as well as allowing the NHS to carry out routine treatments and procedures, No 10 said.