UK Ambassador to UAE receives latest update on COVID-19 vaccine from SEHA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has hosted Patrick Moody, the UK Ambassador to the UAE, to share the latest developments surrounding the success of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

The Ambassador Moody and his accompanying delegation received a briefing on the processes for conducting the third phase of the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE, demonstrating its safety and effectiveness.

As part of the briefing, the British Ambassador and delegation toured SEHA’s specialised centre for conducting the clinical trials at Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre, which is managed by the network’s expert medical practitioners. Developed by Sinopharm CNBG and G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of G42 Group, the inactive vaccine’s clinical trials are a collaboration between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and SEHA.

The trials are aligned with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and their commitment to overcome the pandemic and contribute to the global healthcare sector.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer at SEHA, said, "As we continue delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare professionals and ensure the protection of our community, we are pleased to share our progress with Moody.

The key to the success of the third phase of the clinical trials has been collaboration and support from Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem of partners, enabling the nation to play an integral in providing a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus."

"We are honoured to share the latest developments with Ambassador Moody, and extend our deepest gratitude to him, his delegation, and the wider community for their support during the clinical trials," he added.

Ambassador Moody was accompanied by Pippa Russo, Life Sciences Advisor; and Finola Hegarty, Healthcare Advisor, and welcomed by Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, and Dr. Nawal Ahmed Mohamed Al Kaabi, Chief Medical Officer at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, UAE Principal Investigator for Phase III Trials COVID-19 Vaccine, and Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Clinical Management Committee.

The clinical trials are part of a global effort to combat COVID-19 and were overseen by the World Health Organisation and the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention. Abu Dhabi, which is the key host of the clinical trials, is aligned with the UAE government’s prominent role in international efforts to find a solution to this century’s greatest health challenge.