UK Announces Multibillion-pound Plans To Boost Steel Industry
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 10:15 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The UK Government has announced multibillion-pound plans to boost the UK steel industry and help secure its future.
A consultation was launched aimed at looking at long-term issues facing the sector such as high electricity costs, unfair trading practices, and scrap metal recycling.
The Government said up to £2.5 billion will be put towards supporting the UK steel industry. Help will be available through the National Wealth Fund which ministers said could benefit regions including Scunthorpe, Rotherham, Redcar, Yorkshire and Scotland.
Funds will be spent on initiatives aimed at giving steel a long future such as electric arc furnaces.
The announcement follows the Government’s go ahead for expansion at Heathrow Airport which will require 400,000 tonnes of steel.
The industry has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including a switch to a greener method of production at the huge plant in Port Talbot, South Wales, with the loss of jobs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry2 minutes ago
-
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station2 minutes ago
-
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes alive8 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 202511 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow11 hours ago
-
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon12 hours ago
-
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX12 hours ago
-
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source13 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation13 hours ago
-
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah15 hours ago
-
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February at Al Marmoom Conserv ..15 hours ago
-
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA Oil Market Report16 hours ago