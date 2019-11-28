UK broadcaster Peter Snow retraces steps in Ras Al Khaimah 49 years after only visit to marvel at Emirate’s progress

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) Almost a half-century after his first visit to Ras Al Khaimah to interview the late Ruler, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, renowned UK broadcaster and journalist Peter Snow has come back to meet H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and to see for himself the dramatic progress made in the Emirate.

The well-known BBC radio and television presenter first set foot in Ras Al Khaimah 49 years ago, when he interviewed the Ruler’s father, the late Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and had not returned until now. In 1970, the UK’s ITN network dispatched Snow to Ras Al Khaimah just as discussions on the formation of a new country, to be named the United Arab Emirates, were well under way. Snow interviewed the Ruler and also David Neild, who was the Commander of the Ras Al Khaimah mobile Force at the time and who has since moved back to Ras Al Khaimah after accepting an invitation to return from the current Ruler, Sheikh Saud.

Neild joined Snow, now 81, as he toured some of the major attractions in the Emirate, such as Marjan Island, a man-made island that extends 4.5km into the emerald waters of the Arabian Gulf, the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah hotel and the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah.

"Ras Al Khaimah is unrecognisable from the way I remember it all those years ago. The progress and development is evident at every turn. It is wonderful to be back here, observing the monumental accomplishments Ras Al Khaimah has made, and seeing for myself the widespread development across all sectors – especially tourism and hospitality," Snow said.

"The Emirate’s success has echoed around the world; Ras Al Khaimah has firmly placed itself on the map among the region’s most attractive places for tourists and investors," he added. "This progress goes beyond infrastructure; it is coupled with commendable efforts to invest in Emirati people, who have become far more involved and effective in various sectors.

"What we’re witnessing today is a reflection of the vision and ambition of the late Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and the leadership and forethought of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With its cultural and economic progress, Ras Al Khaimah has come to offer an example for countries in how to maximise benefits from natural resources and human capacities, and channelling it to drive accomplishments and transformations," Snow concluded.