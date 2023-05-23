UrduPoint.com

UK Business And Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch Visits Gulf To Boost Trade Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visits Gulf to boost trade ties

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) British Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will hold talks to encourage the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers to advance the UK’s ambitions for a modern, comprehensive trade deal as she visits Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week, according to a press release issued by the UK Embassy in the UAE.

Meeting her ministerial counterparts in each nation and new Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Badenoch will also speak with senior business leaders and investors to build on inward investment to the UK – currently worth more than £15.7 billion – delivering on the UK government priority to grow the economy.

Ahead of her visit, Kemi Badenoch said, “We already have a strong trade and investment relationship with the Gulf nations, but I am determined to strengthen this even further. The GCC represents an enormous opportunity for UK firms, whether it’s selling brilliant British food and drink products into new markets or offering new consumers for our flourishing digital trade and renewable energy sectors."

She added, “I know my counterparts are as ambitious for this deal as I am, and I’m ready to match their ambition.

The trip comes as the total trade between the UK and GCC reached a record high of £61.3 billion in 2022.

The UK began negotiations with the six-country bloc in 2022 and has completed three rounds of talks so far. Collectively, the GCC is equivalent to the UK’s seventh largest export market. Their demand for goods and services is expected to grow rapidly to almost £1 trillion by 2035 – an increase of over 75 percent.

This will open huge new opportunities for UK businesses, from food and drinks to cars and clothes – removing these types of tariffs as part of a trade deal will help to increase choice for GCC consumers, giving them access a greater range of UK products. This will help to create jobs across the UK, support businesses to expand and grow the economy.

A deal with the GCC will also play to the UK’s strengths as a global services superpower. Of the total, UK exports to GCC amounted to £36 billion, with more than half being services.

Pioneering green technology firms based across the UK are already taking advantage of the Gulf region’s pivot away from fossil fuels.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Business UAE Visit Qatar Kemi United Kingdom Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Market From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily clo ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily closes two health facilities over ..

20 seconds ago
 Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amoun ..

Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amount to AED 55.4 million

36 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Indust ..

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade

15 minutes ago
 Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for ..

Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for sustainability, AI-based healt ..

16 minutes ago
 Lawmakers for exemplary punishment to perpetrators ..

Lawmakers for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of May 9 violence

23 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for arresting BNA head Gu ..

PM lauds security forces for arresting BNA head Gulzar Imam Shambay

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.