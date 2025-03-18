UK businesses see Middle East as prime investment destination

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – UK businesses are increasingly turning to the middle East as a prime investment destination, with interest in the region doubling in recent years, according to new research published today by Pagefield.

More than a third (36%) of UK business leaders now see the Middle East as a key investment hub for the next five years - up from just 18% who have previously invested there.

Asia is also emerging as a hotspot, with interest rising from 22% to 32%, as UK firms look to strengthen their global market presence.

Europe remains the top priority, with 55% of UK firms identifying it as their Primary overseas investment destination.

Investment in the US remains steady (42% current vs. 45% prospective investors), but new trade tariffs under President Trump’s administration pose uncertainty, potentially deterring future deals.



Partner at Pagefield, Christopher Clark, commented: "The data shows a clear shift in UK businesses' global outlook.

While Europe remains a top priority, the sharp rise in interest in the Middle East and Asia signals a growing appetite for new, high-potential markets. Businesses are looking beyond traditional hubs and seeking opportunities in regions that offer both economic dynamism and strategic advantages."

Pagefield’s research - conducted among senior UK and US business leaders - highlights the growing demand for government action to boost British investment overseas.

A striking 83% of UK firms say the Government must do more to support international expansion, with nearly a third (31%) identifying Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as the single most important mechanism.

