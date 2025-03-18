Open Menu

UK Businesses See Middle East As Prime Investment Destination

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 01:46 PM

UK businesses see Middle East as prime investment destination

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – UK businesses are increasingly turning to the middle East as a prime investment destination, with interest in the region doubling in recent years, according to new research published today by Pagefield.
More than a third (36%) of UK business leaders now see the Middle East as a key investment hub for the next five years - up from just 18% who have previously invested there.

Asia is also emerging as a hotspot, with interest rising from 22% to 32%, as UK firms look to strengthen their global market presence.
Europe remains the top priority, with 55% of UK firms identifying it as their Primary overseas investment destination.

Investment in the US remains steady (42% current vs. 45% prospective investors), but new trade tariffs under President Trump’s administration pose uncertainty, potentially deterring future deals.


Partner at Pagefield, Christopher Clark, commented: "The data shows a clear shift in UK businesses' global outlook.

While Europe remains a top priority, the sharp rise in interest in the Middle East and Asia signals a growing appetite for new, high-potential markets. Businesses are looking beyond traditional hubs and seeking opportunities in regions that offer both economic dynamism and strategic advantages."
Pagefield’s research - conducted among senior UK and US business leaders - highlights the growing demand for government action to boost British investment overseas.

A striking 83% of UK firms say the Government must do more to support international expansion, with nearly a third (31%) identifying Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as the single most important mechanism.

Related Topics

UK Business Europe Dubai Trump Middle East Hub March Market From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 minutes ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 minutes ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

3 minutes ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

3 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

3 minutes ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 UAE intends to join World Boxing

UAE intends to join World Boxing

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati military personnel ..

UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Ph ..

UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East