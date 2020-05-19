UK coronavirus death toll nears 43,000

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has reached nearly 43,000, underlining the country's status as the worst-hit in Europe, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

New figures for England and Wales brought the death toll to at least 42,990, a Reuters tally showed, including earlier data from Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well recent hospital deaths in England.

Tuesday's numbers from the Office for National Statistics painted a grim picture in care homes, more than a third of which have been stricken by the novel coronavirus.

Deaths in care homes across the United Kingdom topped 10,000 as of 8th May, although the increase has slowed over the last couple of weeks.

Comparisons with other countries are tricky, but the data confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by the pandemic, which has killed more than 317,000 worldwide.