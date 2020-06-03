UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 50,000

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:45 PM

UK coronavirus death toll passes 50,000

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country's place as one of the worst hit in the world.

New data from Scotland brought the toll to 50,059, a dire milestone for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he tries to ease the stringent coronavirus lockdown.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs provincial govts to monitor prices of e ..

12 minutes ago

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

19 minutes ago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Extends COVID- ..

11 minutes ago

CDA starts process for development in sector E-12/ ..

13 minutes ago

Green Stimulus package to assist impoverished wome ..

13 minutes ago

Berlin Believes G7 Format Can Only Be Changed Thro ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.