UK coronavirus death toll passes 50,000

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country's place as one of the worst hit in the world.

New data from Scotland brought the toll to 50,059, a dire milestone for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he tries to ease the stringent coronavirus lockdown.