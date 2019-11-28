UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Counter-extremism Expert Discusses Challenges Of Fighting Islamist And Far-right Extremism

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges of fighting Islamist and far-right extremism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of the UAE, FCC, welcomed British counter-terrorism expert, William Baldet, for a talk and discussion on ‘Deradicalising Islamic & Far-Right Extremists: Lessons from the UK’.

The talk was the latest in a series of events held by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club and was attended by international and domestic journalists, academics, diplomats and government officials.

The talk saw Baldet begin by analysing recent reports of the so called ‘demise’ of Daesh, particularly in light of the recent death of their leader, Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi.

He reminded the audience of the tactics they have used to attract foreign fighters and the resilience of their violent extremist ideology, which demands us to remain vigilant against their continued threat.

He went on to compare and contrast Daesh with Al Qaeda, characterising the latter as seeking to avoid publicity and rebuild their operations and network outside of the spotlight.

He pointed to their previous activities in Yemen, using it as a base for gathering strength. Despite successful Emirati operations against the group having considerably reduced their ability, he argued that Al Qaeda and its ideology still provide a potent threat to global security.

Baldet also spoke of his experience working on deradicalisation in the UK and the unique challenges that posed. He also spoke of how non-violent Islamist groups often build the ideological ‘platform’ for violent groups such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Baldet is an Adviser and Coordinator of the UK Government’s anti-radicalisation PREVENT programme, which aims to understand and implement strategies for preventing far-right and Islamist extremism.

In addition to this, he is a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right, as well as teaching counter-extremism and deradicalisation at the University of Leicester.

The FCC was launched earlier this year and functions as a social centre and media hub for UAE journalists. The club aims to create an atmosphere conducive to intellectual debate, cultural exchange and become an important resource for journalists.

The club’s facilities include a conference room with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, translation room, meeting rooms, a public lounge and office units.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Exchange Yemen UAE Leicester United Kingdom Hub Media From Government

Recent Stories

Afghan President Discusses Anti-Terrorism With US ..

10 minutes ago

Hungary prosecutors indict cruise captain in deadl ..

10 minutes ago

Iran Expects to Conduct Naval Exercise With Russia ..

10 minutes ago

CDA grants Rs 82 million on account of approvals o ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan has worst water management :says expert

10 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.