UK Doesn't Want US-Iran Tension To Worsen, De-escalation Is Needed, Says Liam Fox

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

UK doesn't want US-Iran tension to worsen, de-escalation is needed, says Liam Fox

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The United Kingdom does not want political tensions between the US and Iran to worsen, according to it's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, who also urged to "find a way to de-escalate" regional tensions.

Talking to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, in Dubai, Fox said, "One of my ministerial colleagues was in Iran this week. We want to find a way to de-escalate the tension before the matters worsen from where they are today."

He added, "I think it is the best way forward for the regional security, and the economic stability."

On political differences in the UK on crucial issues such as electing the next prime minister and Brexit deal, Fox said, "The strength of our democratic system is we can have robust and open debates in our country.

Under the UK constitution we don’t elect the prime minister [directly], we elect a house of commons and the leader of the biggest party will be the prime minister. When my party has a new leader, there will be a prime minister."

He concluded, "That is how our system works and people say there is great differences of opinion. I think that is something we should celebrate. Not every country has the opportunity to do so freely and openly."

