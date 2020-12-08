UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK First To Start Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccinations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:15 PM

UK first to start Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first western country to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19 that has killed more than 1.5 million people worldwide and sickened tens of millions more.

In a landmark moment in the coronavirus pandemic, around 50 hospitals in the UK's state-run National Health Service started administering the COVID-19 inoculation to people over 80 who are either hospitalised or have outpatient appointments scheduled. Some nursing home workers also received the vaccine. Others will have to wait their turn.

The first recipient of the shot was grandmother Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. She received the shot at University Hospital Coventry today.

Related Topics

Coventry United Kingdom Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

6 minutes ago

US Backs Europe's Anti-Lukashenko Sanctions Until ..

1 second ago

Equities wait for Brexit, stimulus developments

9 minutes ago

Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans d ..

9 minutes ago

Ethiopia, UN tussle over humanitarian access to Ti ..

9 minutes ago

J&J readies 500 mn vaccine doses for poor countrie ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.