UK Foreign Secretary Advises All British Travellers To Return 'now'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

UK Foreign Secretary advises all British travellers to return 'now'

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) All British tourists and short-stay travellers currently abroad should return to the UK, where and while commercial flight options are still available, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced late Monday.

Last week, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, FCO, announced an unprecedented change in travel advice to advise against all but essential international travel, initially for a period of 30 days.

The announcement reflects the pace at which international travel is becoming more difficult with the closure of borders, airlines suspending flights, airports closing, exit bans and further restrictions being introduced daily. Further closures to air routes may come in the next 48 hours, possibly without notice.

The UK Government is working with airlines to keep routes open and is calling for international action to keep air routes open for a sufficient period of time to enable international travellers to return on commercial flights.

"We are strongly urging UK travellers overseas to return home now, where and while there are still commercial routes to do so. Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice. Where commercial routes don’t exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals. If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can," Raab said.

British travellers should contact their tour operator or airline now to arrange a commercial flight if they want to leave. There is an unprecedented demand on the FCO’s consular services so all British tourists abroad should go online for the latest in-country advice.

This advice is aimed at British people travelling abroad rather than those who are permanent resident overseas who are urged to follow the advice of the local authorities in their host country.

