UrduPoint.com

UK Government Participates At Arab Health 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:46 PM

UK Government participates at Arab Health 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) is participating at Arab Health 2023, the largest healthcare event of its kind in the middle East, to explore collaborations and partnerships within the GCC, and to further strengthen its trade ties with the region.

During the week, DIT will welcome a number of key senior government leaders from the National Health Service (NHS), the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
In addition, it will be bringing 10 NHS organisations to connect and share their expertise with other healthcare experts from across the region, alongside a delegation of some of the UK’s leading digital health, medtech and life sciences innovators, allowing visitors to see how their cutting-edge solutions can tackle certain of the major challenges of modern healthcare.

Simon Penney, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, said, “Today’s healthcare challenges are universal. The UK plays a leading role in convening solutions to address these issues. One of our ambitions at Arab Health this year is to collaborate with partners, sharing our learnings, and highlighting the role that innovation and sustainability play in the future of healthcare. We will do this by discussing our shared challenges – including cancer and mental health – in our UK seminars. We invite you to discover the best of British innovation at Arab Health and to join us to explore new opportunities for collaboration.”

Related Topics

Pakistan United Kingdom Middle East Cancer Event From Government Share Best Arab

Recent Stories

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ ..

GPSSA launches ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ campaign to spread awareness o ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates talabat’s new t ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates talabat’s new tech headquarters in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Eaton inaugurates its new Customer Experience Cent ..

Eaton inaugurates its new Customer Experience Centre

16 minutes ago
 IGCC unveils 2nd &#039;Professional Diploma Progra ..

IGCC unveils 2nd &#039;Professional Diploma Programme in Strategic Government Co ..

16 minutes ago
 India-UAE Partnership Summit calls for economic pa ..

India-UAE Partnership Summit calls for economic partnerships to drive developmen ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.