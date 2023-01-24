UK Government participates at Arab Health 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) is participating at Arab Health 2023, the largest healthcare event of its kind in the middle East, to explore collaborations and partnerships within the GCC, and to further strengthen its trade ties with the region.

During the week, DIT will welcome a number of key senior government leaders from the National Health Service (NHS), the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

In addition, it will be bringing 10 NHS organisations to connect and share their expertise with other healthcare experts from across the region, alongside a delegation of some of the UK’s leading digital health, medtech and life sciences innovators, allowing visitors to see how their cutting-edge solutions can tackle certain of the major challenges of modern healthcare.

Simon Penney, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, said, “Today’s healthcare challenges are universal. The UK plays a leading role in convening solutions to address these issues. One of our ambitions at Arab Health this year is to collaborate with partners, sharing our learnings, and highlighting the role that innovation and sustainability play in the future of healthcare. We will do this by discussing our shared challenges – including cancer and mental health – in our UK seminars. We invite you to discover the best of British innovation at Arab Health and to join us to explore new opportunities for collaboration.”