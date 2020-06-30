UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Imposes Lockdown On Leicester City To Curb COVID-19 Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:30 PM

UK imposes lockdown on Leicester city to curb COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The British government on Monday imposed a lockdown on the city of Leicester, which has a much higher COVID-19 infection rate than anywhere else in the country, in its first major attempt to curb an outbreak with local rather than national measures, Reuters reported.

The United Kingdom is in the process of gradually easing its national lockdown, with non-essential shops now open and further relaxation of rules due on 4th July, but Leicester and the surrounding area were told to go into reverse.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the seven-day infection rate in Leicester was 135 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than the next highest city, and that Leicester accounted for 10% of all positive cases in the country in the past week.

"Given the growing outbreak in Leicester, we cannot recommend that the easing of the national lockdown due to take place on the 4th of July happens in Leicester," Hancock said in a statement to parliament.

"From tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close, and as children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday," he said. He said children remained at low risk, but were likely to be spreading the disease.

Hancock urged people to avoid all non-essential travel to and from Leicester and within the city, which is in central England. Surrounding areas in the county of Leicestershire were also included in the lockdown measures.

The United Kingdom has been the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of fatalities, with the death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 now standing at 43,575.

Related Topics

Parliament Leicester Hancock United Kingdom July All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

16 minutes ago

Six players eligible to join squad in England foll ..

36 minutes ago

Six players eligible to join side in Worcester fol ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAE’s food security strategies fruitf ..

2 hours ago

OFID finances major transport project in Belize

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.