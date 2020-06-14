UK might be able to change quarantine rules for travellers

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Britain's government is looking at options for its two-week quarantine for people entering the country and might be able to make changes to the rules, Reuters quoted finance minister Rishi Sunak as saying on Sunday.

"We all want to see travel open again, of course we do, and like everything else we want to make sure we have the right measures at the right time informed by the science and everything else that we have to consider," Sunak told BBC television.

"We are looking at all options to ensure that that is possible and people have got suggestions about how we might be able to open up some travel corridors over time and so the transport secretary is actively looking at all of those options."