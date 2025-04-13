Open Menu

UK Parliament Passes Emergency Law To Save British Steel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:45 AM

UK parliament passes emergency law to save British Steel

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The UK parliament passed an emergency law on Saturday to stop the last British factory that can make steel from scratch shutting down, allowing the government to take control of the plant, AFP reported.

The government said the law would prevent the site's blast furnaces going out and help save what is left of the UK's depleted steel industry.

The legislation was introduced in response to British Steel's plan to close its Scunthorpe blast furnaces, citing unsustainable financial losses.

