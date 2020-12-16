UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 Relaxations Will Go Ahead As ‘inhuman’ To Cancel Plans

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahead as ‘inhuman’ to cancel plans

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the planned festive relaxation of coronavirus rules will go ahead but has asked people to have as small a Christmas as possible.

He told a Downing Street press conference people were being asked to "reduce contact to the lowest possible number" of people in the five days before Christmas and to avoid travel from "high prevalence" areas to those with lower rates.

The Prime Minister earlier locked horns with the Labour leader Kier Starmer at the final PMQs of the year, at which he told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed "in principle" to proceed with the easing of measures between December 23 and 27.

Johnson was also criticised over England’s tiered Covid-19 measures, as a formal review of the nationwide system takes place as London and swathes of Essex and Hertfordshire adapt to life in Tier 3.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas London United Kingdom December From Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

35 minutes ago

Two killed in firing incident

17 minutes ago

112 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in ..

17 minutes ago

109 Kanal state land worth Rs 15m retrieved

17 minutes ago

US Space Agency NASA Formalizes Lunar Gateway Part ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.