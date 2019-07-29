UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Record-high Temperature Of 38.7C Reached On July 25 Weather Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

UK record-high temperature of 38.7C reached on July 25 weather service

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) LONDON, 29th July, 2019 (Reuters) - Britain recorded its highest-ever temperature of 38.7 Celsius (101.7 Fahrenheit) in Cambridge on July 25, the country's national weather service said on Monday, confirming an earlier provisional reading.

The temperature was recorded at Cambridge University Botanic Garden, beating a previous record high of 38.5 Celsius from August 2003.

The Met Office, a government weather forecasting agency, provisionally announced the result on Friday and said on Monday that it had now been officially validated.

The Met Office said there was still a chance that an even higher value had been recorded elsewhere, as some of its observation sites only report monthly.

Related Topics

Weather London Reading Cambridge July August 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

National Assembly session to continue till Aug 9

6 minutes ago

Plunderers can go abroad after returning national ..

6 minutes ago

Nadeem Afzal Chan urges PPP to resolve peoples pro ..

6 minutes ago

UN chief expresses sorrow over casualties in China ..

6 minutes ago

Algeria to begin Cup of Nations title defence by h ..

6 minutes ago

Britain hit record high of 38.7C last week: offici ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.