LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The UK Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 215 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 38,376.

The Ministry said in a statement that 2,445 new cases of the virus had been recorded, taking the total number of official cases in the country to 272,826.