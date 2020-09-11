UK Records 3,539 New COVID-19 Cases, Up From 2,919
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:00 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The United Kingdom reported 3,539 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Friday, compared with 2,919 a day earlier.
Figures on Friday showed the spread of the coronavirus was accelerating across all parts of England with one study suggesting cases were doubling each week. A new ban on social gatherings comes into effect on Monday in a bid to curb the rise, according to Reuters.