UK Records 3,539 New COVID-19 Cases, Up From 2,919

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

UK records 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,919

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The United Kingdom reported 3,539 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Friday, compared with 2,919 a day earlier.

Figures on Friday showed the spread of the coronavirus was accelerating across all parts of England with one study suggesting cases were doubling each week. A new ban on social gatherings comes into effect on Monday in a bid to curb the rise, according to Reuters.

Related Topics

United Kingdom All Government Coronavirus

