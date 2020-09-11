UK records 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,919

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The United Kingdom reported 3,539 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Friday, compared with 2,919 a day earlier.

Figures on Friday showed the spread of the coronavirus was accelerating across all parts of England with one study suggesting cases were doubling each week. A new ban on social gatherings comes into effect on Monday in a bid to curb the rise, according to Reuters.