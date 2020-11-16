UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that his country has secured five million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which revealed it stops 94.5% of people catching coronavirus. The UK had not bought any doses before.

Hancock's statements mean that just 2.5m people will get it, and it won't be available until next spring, according to MailOnline, website of the Daily Mail.