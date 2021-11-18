UK seeks strengthening partnerships to confront regional threats: Defence Senior Adviser to the MENA

By Hatem Hussein DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The United Kingdom "remains committed to promoting stability and security in the region," according to the UK Defence Senior Advisor to the middle East and North Africa (DSAME).

"We will continue to work with our close partners, including the UAE, to advance shared objectives," Air Marshal Martin (Sammy) Sampson told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) as he participated in the Dubai Airshow 2021.

When asked whether there would be any change in the way the UK approaches the situation in Yemen and if London would apply more pressure on the Houthi militia, the senior advisor said the UK "continues to support the Yemen peace process led by the UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg. An inclusive political settlement is the only way to bring a long-term stability to Yemen and to end the humanitarian suffering."

"The UK is playing a leading diplomatic role, and we are using all our diplomatic and humanitarian expertise to coordinate international efforts to secure the Yemeni parties’ agreement to a nationwide ceasefire," he added, expressing UK's condemnation of "the cross-border attacks, which pose a serious security threat to the region and the peace process."

Sampson hailed his country's "strong" defence ties with the UAE.

"The UK and UAE have developed stronger and closer ties through collaboration in defence and security. The growing relationship between key UK industry and Emirati partners is built on collaboration and partnership," he said.

"Working together to support these emerging and future partnerships will promote prosperity whilst strengthening business opportunities for both.

We welcome increased partnership and activity with the UAE's Armed Forces."

On how the UK government defines its post-Brexit military role on the world stage, the senior adviser said, "As we set out in the Integrated Review earlier this year, we are determined to be more forward deployed with our partners to confront common threats and promote global security. The UK will be a problem-solving and burden-sharing nation on the international stage, not least in the Middle East.

"We will build on existing partnerships across the MENA region, strengthening them and taking them to new places through deeper engagement on science, technology, health, climate and biodiversity.

"We will enhance our support to partners in developing capacity to manage regional security threats and to counter emerging state threats. We remain committed for the long term. This includes promoting security and stability, both through our established and strong relationships with our partners and through deepened efforts to resolve and prevent conflict and to build the resilience of both the UK and our partners."

He added that the UK "leads in the innovation of robotics across several sectors, including defence. The UK has made significant investments in research and development in this field over many years. This includes launching the Expeditionary Robotics Centre of Expertise (ERCoE) in May 2021, which brings together robotics and autonomous systems experts from across defence, government, academia and industry."

"The ERCoE will act as a focal point for current innovative projects, and also assess unexplored, high-risk but rapidly maturing technologies," he said.