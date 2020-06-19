UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's COVID-19 Alert Level Reduced From Four To Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

UK's COVID-19 alert level reduced from four to three

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) The UK's coronavirus alert level has been downgraded from four to three, the countries' chief medical officers said.

Under level three, the virus is considered to be "in general circulation" and there could be a "gradual relaxation of restrictions."

Previously transmission was considered to be "high or rising exponentially".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the change was "a big moment for the country" and showed that the government's plan was working.

The decision to reduce the alert level followed a recommendation by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said.

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues," the medical officers said in a joint statement, carried by the BBC.

But they warned it "does not mean that the pandemic is over" and that "localised outbreaks are likely to occur."

"We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues," they said.

COVID-19's reproduction (R) number, a scientific measure of how fast the virus is spreading
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases at any one time
Mr Hancock said recent progress in both factors showed "a real testament to the British people's determination to beat this virus."

Related Topics

Alert Progress Hancock Wales Ireland National University All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA statement regarding official announcements

16 minutes ago

UAE ranking 1st on Female Parliamentary Representa ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police participates in world webinar on ..

46 minutes ago

Spain's 'Shadow of the Wind' author Carlos Ruiz Za ..

3 minutes ago

Legislators demand more spending for economic deve ..

3 minutes ago

European Parliament Hopes to Resume Sessions in St ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.