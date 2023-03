(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) King Charles will travel to France and Germany on his first state visits since succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth as British monarch last September, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are set to visit the European Union’s two biggest countries on 26-31 March, the Palace said.