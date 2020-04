KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday said that the government will extend strong quarantine measures till 11th May, hoping then to ease restrictions if there is a reduction in coronavirus cases, Reuters reported.

Ukraine reported a total 6,592 infections as of 22nd April, including 174 deaths and 424 recoveries.