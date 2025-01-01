Ukraine Halts Russian Gas Transit
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 05:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) KYIV, 1st January, 2025 (WAM) – Ukraine has ceased the transportation of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security starting today.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy has confirmed the decision.
Ukraine has duly informed its international partners about the move.
In a statement, Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko emphasised, “We have stopped the transit of Russian gas, marking a historic event. Russia is losing markets and will face financial losses. Europe has already decided to abandon Russian gas. The European initiative Repower EU aligns with what Ukraine has accomplished today.”
