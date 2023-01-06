UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Receives 2nd Consignment Of Household Generators From UAE Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household generators from UAE aid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi, 6th January, 2023 (WAM) – A UAE plane carrying the 2nd consignment of household generators has arrived in Warsaw, Poland, as part of the assistance sent by the Emirates for the Ukrainian civilians affected by the ongoing crisis.

In December, the UAE announced that it's sending 2,500 household generators to civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine that has disrupted energy infrastructure and caused power outages, with the objective of helping them survive the harsh winter conditions.

The first consignment of the assistance which comprised 1200 generators was sent last month, while the rest was delivered today.

The support comes within the $100 million humanitarian relief aid allocated by the UAE to the civilians affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

It stems from the UAE's belief in the importance of human solidarity, especially in cases of conflict, and falls within the country's ethical commitment toward dispute-affected peoples in various parts of the world.


In response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, UAE has taken the initiative since the onset of the crisis to alleviate the suffering of those affected, having flown eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine UAE Abu Dhabi Warsaw Bulgaria Poland Moldova January December From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineer ..

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

5 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

20 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Ed ..

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in L ..

10 minutes ago
 IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints o ..

IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

10 minutes ago
 Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scu ..

Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scuffle

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.