Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Ivan Sybyriakov, Senior Manager of the Unmanned Systems Centre at “Spetstechnoexport” and representor of the Ukrainian Pavilion at IDEX 2025, emphasised that Ukraine’s participation in the exhibition represents a strategic opportunity to showcase its latest defence technologies, particularly in unmanned systems, which have demonstrated their effectiveness in real combat scenarios.

Sybyriakov explained that “Spetstechnoexport” is a state-owned company operating under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, with over 26 years of experience in exporting and importing defence equipment.

The company plays a key role in coordinating the participation of more than 20 Ukrainian defence manufacturers in the Ukrainian pavilion at IDEX, where they are presenting cutting-edge unmanned systems and advanced technologies.

He pointed out that one of the Primary goals of Ukraine’s presence at IDEX is to strengthen international partnerships, particularly in the middle East, a region with significant potential for defence technology collaboration.

Sybyriakov stressed that Ukraine is focusing on attracting international investors to establish strategic partnerships with Ukrainian companies.