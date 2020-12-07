Ukrainian Foreign Minister Visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited this Monday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements, taking into consideration all precautionary measures due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Upon his arrival, Dmytro Kuleba was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

The tour was concluded by a word written by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs