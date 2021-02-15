UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Ukrainian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Zelensky, who was accompanied by senior Ukrainian officials, commenced his tour by visiting the ossuary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled the Founding Father’s qualities and wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world.

The President, also accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of SZGM, toured the mosque and was briefed by one of the Centre’s cultural tour specialists about the history, components, and esthetic features of Islamic art and architecture.

The guests were also briefed on the mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance, openness to other cultures, and Islam’s true essence.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications. A copy of "Spaces of Light" showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the mosque’s scenic aesthetics and visual culture, and another book on worship places across Islamic history.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, which falls under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, is sponsored and followed-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to become a leading cultural centre and hub that enriches the UAE’s intellectual movement stemming from deeply rooted cultural and national values.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Hub Mosque From

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 14,207 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

Jokic shines as Nuggets dominate Lakers, Lillard p ..

7 minutes ago

Argentina reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

Over 23,000 People in India Administered 2nd Shot ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 344 more COVID-19 cases, 83,869 i ..

7 minutes ago

Kite-seller held with 150 kites in sargodha

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.