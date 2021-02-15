Ukrainian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Zelensky, who was accompanied by senior Ukrainian officials, commenced his tour by visiting the ossuary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled the Founding Father’s qualities and wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world.

The President, also accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of SZGM, toured the mosque and was briefed by one of the Centre’s cultural tour specialists about the history, components, and esthetic features of Islamic art and architecture.

The guests were also briefed on the mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance, openness to other cultures, and Islam’s true essence.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications. A copy of "Spaces of Light" showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the mosque’s scenic aesthetics and visual culture, and another book on worship places across Islamic history.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, which falls under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, is sponsored and followed-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to become a leading cultural centre and hub that enriches the UAE’s intellectual movement stemming from deeply rooted cultural and national values.