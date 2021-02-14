UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Visits Wahat Al Karama

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, visited on Sunday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, Ukrainian President was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards President Zelensky went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was terminated by a word written by the Ukrainian President in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

