LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 71, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation and is in good health, Reuters quoted his spokesman as saying on Monday.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," the spokesman said.