UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Prince Charles Out Of Self-isolation And In Good Health

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

UK's Prince Charles out of self-isolation and in good health

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 71, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation and is in good health, Reuters quoted his spokesman as saying on Monday.

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 71, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation and is in good health, Reuters quoted his spokesman as saying on Monday.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Doctor Wales Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

16 minutes ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

31 minutes ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

31 minutes ago

Formula One simulator keeps French driver Ocon in ..

16 minutes ago

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.