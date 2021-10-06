UrduPoint.com

UK’s Red Arrows To Bring Colour And Daredevil Displays To Skies At Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Famed daredevils, the Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF), will take to the skies over the Expo 2020 Dubai site on Friday, 8th October 2021.

The Red Arrows’ distinctive Hawk fast-jets, known for their formation flying and colourful displays of synchronised smoke trails, will be visible over Jubilee Park on Friday at 16:00 GST for about 15-20 minutes as part of the UK Pavilion’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

As one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams, the Red Arrows are the public face of the RAF and assist in British Armed Forces recruitment, acting as an ambassador by performing at home and overseas.

The Red Arrows have been wowing the world since 1965 with their trademark ‘Diamond Nine’ shape and precision flying, and have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

The UK Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District and is inspired by ‘Breakthrough Message’, one of the final projects by the late scientist Stephen Hawking. The pavilion highlights leading British expertise in sectors that include artificial intelligence and space, under the theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’.

