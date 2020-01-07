UMEX and SimTEX 2020 special conference will take place on Feb 22

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, and Tawazun Economic Council in cooperation with the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces, is set to organise a special conference on the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, on 22nd February, 2020.

Under the theme ‘Manned-Unmanned Teaming in the Age of Smart Systems’, the special conference will be held one day prior to the launch of UMEX and SimTEX 2020, both of which will take place in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The conference will attract experts, decision makers, senior officials and academics working in the unmanned systems, simulation and training sectors. Promoting the UAE as a global destination for conferences specialised in unmanned systems and simulation and training systems, and to keep abreast of the latest scientific and technological developments in this field, share best practices as well as become aware of the latest Research & Development in this ever-changing field.

The conference sessions will discuss possible solutions to the challenges facing the world in the light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR.

The agenda will cover four main themes; Human Dimension, which will discuss manned and unmanned teaming in the age of autonomy; Missions and Operations, that will examine the role of unmanned systems in supporting multi-domain operations, in addition to missions and operations in line with the 4IR; Industry and Market, will examine the future of the unmanned systems sector and the integration and interoperability of unmanned systems; and Border Security, which has been added to this year's conference as a fourth theme and as one of the main topics for debate and discussions.

The conference provides a global platform where experts address the most urgent developments facing the world under the 4IR in addition to the new challenges and opportunities it poses. It will also seek innovative solutions to challenges and foresee the future in a world of accelerated scientific developments and innovations and increased reliance on unmanned systems and artificial intelligence.

The previous editions of both UMEX and SimTEX in 2018 witnessed high turnout, and the number of participating countries rose to 34 with the total area of both events reaching 17,000 m2. The number of global and local companies participating increased to 122, with the overall number of visitors roughly reaching 13,000.

The event also received extensive media coverage on local and global levels.