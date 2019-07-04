UrduPoint.com
UMEX, SimTEX 2020 Higher Organising Committee Hold Meeting

Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The Higher Organising Committee of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and Simulation Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, today convened a meeting at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, to highlight the pioneering role of the two events in supporting national industries specialising in unmanned systems, simulation, training and artificial intelligence.

The meeting also examined ways to expand international and local participation in leading industry events that serve as a definitive platform for exhibitors and industry players to explore latest developments and innovations, especially in areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The significant contribution of the two events as a facilitator for technology transfer and localisation was also explored.

Since their inception, UMEX and SimTEX have registered tremendous growth in terms of size and the quality of international and local participation, providing an unprecedented opportunity to address key issues impacting the industry.

Jointly organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, UMEX and SimTEX 2020 will run from 23rd to 25th February 2020 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, MBZIRC, will serve as a key highlight of the upcoming edition, drawing teams from 25 countries and offering prizes worth a total of US$5 million. The event will also feature dedicated pavilions for robotics and artificial intelligence.

Both UMEX and SimTEX 2020 will demonstrate the indigenous capabilities and rapid development of national industries that place them on par with regional and international competitors.

UMEX and SimTEX 2020 will also feature exciting indoor demonstrations of unmanned systems, giving participants a sneak peek into their capabilities, specifications, and performance accuracy in different environments, among other key advantages.

Staff Brigadier Pilot Ali Mohammed Musleh Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX, said, "In hosting UMEX and SimTEX 2020, we seek to articulate the UAE leadership's vision of cementing the country’s leading role in harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to promote international peace, prosperity, and security. We are all prepared to deliver the event in a manner befitting the country’s reputation at both regional and international levels."

Al Ahbabi added, "UMEX and SimTEX 2020 will serve as an ideal platform to realise the integration between theoretical, practical, and academic aspects of unmanned systems, simulation, training and artificial intelligence through convening international experts, decision makers, scientists and academics to discuss key challenges facing these sectors."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "As part of its long-term growth strategy, ADNEC seeks to expand international, regional and local participation in UMEX and SimTEX 2020. Towards this priority, we will ensure the provision of best-in-class venue infrastructure and support services to the companies participating in the event."

"We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our existing partners from around the world and host more enlightening and educational conferences and exhibitions that encourage the next generation of Emirati thought-leaders."

Held every two years, UMEX and SimTEX are the only exhibitions of their kind in the middle East and include a specialised conference that draws the participation of top experts and decision makers from across the world.

