UMEX, SimTEX Conference 2020 kicks-off today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) The UMEX and SimTEX Conference has kicked-off today, under the theme ‘Manned-Unmanned Teaming in the Age of Smart Systems’, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The conference is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and is organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

The conference was inaugurated with an opening of speech by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. Also attending were Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, Lieutenant General Tim Keating, Executive Advisor Defence and Security, Kearney and Former Chief of Defence Force New Zealand, and a number of high-ranked military staff.

The event saw leading experts, academic researchers and global thought leaders exchanging views and exploring challenges and opportunities that have emerged as a result of artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution. It also focused on the advanced participation of the unmanned systems technologies and their role in achieving its full capacity throughout the upcoming decade.

In his opening remarks, Al Bowardi said, "I am pleased to welcome you to the UMEX and SimTEX conference and exhibition, located in the United Arab Emirates; the home of will and ambition; the home of progress and creativity; the home of science and effort; and the home of tolerance, peace and openness."

Al Bowardi added, "UMEX and SimTEX 2020 is the preferred platform for research into unmanned systems and simulation and training systems as well as port security.

"One of the most prominent features of the era of artificial intelligence and digital technology, which in turn spawned the Fourth Industrial Revolution, was that it revolutionised technological development, accelerating advancement in human life. Machines and inventions are almost beyond human control, increasing the challenges and increasing the fears of technology becoming a double-edged weapon in their harmful uses.

The Minister noted, "The UAE has recognised the importance of anticipating events, looking ahead and preparing for the future. I take this opportunity to call on all countries to work together to meet the challenges and harness the advanced technology to serve humanity and to advance the prospects for our future generations instead of being involved in conflicts and disputes."

"The conference is an ideal platform for meeting and sharing experiences, as well as unleashing creativity and innovation to develop new inventions, as well as identifying uses and developing common strategies to face threats from the misuse of this technology, which will inevitably harm the interests and security of our societies," Al Bowardi affirmed.

He concluded by saying, "What we need today is to define the role of humans in their interaction with these machines and systems of all kinds, especially in light of the increasing uses of artificial intelligence by establishing controls, laws and systems of use.

"The use of unmanned systems has become multi-purpose and includes civil, security and military uses across land, sea and air transport, media, monitoring, traffic regulation, urban and remote area security and forest fires. In the era of the digital economy, it is well known that investment in future technology has become the most important area of investment, making a difference in the future progress and prosperity of countries. The United Arab Emirates aims to be a leader in the fields of artificial intelligence and developing the uses of unmanned systems. It aims at achieving security, stability and serving humanity wherever they are."

The conference agenda consisted of four keynote sessions and four panel discussions that hosted a group of 23 national and international speakers from 11 countries, holding discussions under four main themes, namely: Human Dimension, Missions and Operations, Industry and Market, and Border Security.