ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) The unmanned systems industry and its embedded advanced technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, is one of the strategic drivers of the UAE Policy for Advanced Industries and UAE 2031 AI strategy, according to Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

In statements marking the launch of the Fourth Edition of Unmanned System Exhibition & Conference today in Abu Dhabi, the minister said that the UAE government takes prides in the industrial capabilities of Emirati aerospace and defense companies.

Al Mazrouei added that UMEX exhibition strengthens the UAE's position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.