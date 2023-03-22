Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan with a variety of activities for families and friends to enjoy. Visitors will be able to enjoy Ramadan Nights at the Park which will begin with the daily cannon fire at the Maghrib call to prayer, signalling the end of the fast.

For an even more special Iftar, visitors can take pleasure in Picnic at the Park, in collaboration with “Green For Life”. To add to the Ramadan ambience, the Park will also be adorned with beautiful decorations throughout the month.

Visitors will enjoy on the first weekend of Ramadan, wellness and fitness activities that the Park will be hosting in collaboration with Peak Fitness, such as joining trainers on the green jogging track and starting their weekend with a refreshing run.

The remaining weekends of the holy month will bring many fun family-friendly activities such as face-painting, art workshops, traditional Ramadan ambience with oud players, tanoura dancers, traditional Emirati food and coffee for the entire family to enjoy. Additionally, there will be a range of Ramadan products and sweets available for purchase.

Art enthusiasts can also indulge in art exhibitions taking place at the Park throughout Ramadan, alongside musical performances and other cultural activities.

Visitors can also participate in weekly quiz competitions on the Park’s Instagram channel and a lucky winner per week will win a Fitness Loyalty Card worth AED499.

The iconic Cinema in the Park is also taking place with fun, family-friendly movies every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and 9 pm in the Children's Garden. kids can also get creative at the origami, balloon twisting, and color bug stations.

Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department, commented, “As a destination that connects communities, we are excited to launch a diverse range of exciting activities during the holy month that brings people together in a warm and welcoming space to connect with one another, nature, and themselves in a relaxing environment that will allow them to create cherished memories and lasting moments.”

Umm Al Emarat Park is the largest green space in the centre of Abu Dhabi bringing people together in a family-friendly environment.