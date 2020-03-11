Umm Al Emarat Park marks five-year milestone since reopening

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) This month marks Umm Al Emarat Park’s five-year anniversary since reopening in 2015, after undergoing a two-year redevelopment.

Since then, the Park has established itself as a top green destination, attracting more than 3.5 million guests and visitors from around the world and hosting more than 250 local, regional and international events.

In the past five years, the Park hosted three Guinness World Records, including the world's longest handshake, the largest variety of desserts served, and the signing of the tolerance plaque.

In 2016 and 2017, Umm Al Emarat Park won the prestigious Green Flag Award, joining the ranks of 1,600 green spaces across the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands. The Green Flag Award sets the benchmark international standards for public parks and green spaces according to stringent criteria, such as conservation and heritage, environmental sustainability, health, safety, and security, and community involvement.

By partnering with around 400 schools, more than 80,000 students have been given the opportunity to explore the animals, plants and rich ecosystem of the Park and learn about Bedouin history and culture.

Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department, said, "Our success is due to the rich and sustainable ecosystem available at the park, state-of-the-art facilities and year-round programming and events for all ages and backgrounds."

Kablawi added, "Umm Al Emarat Park is an outdoor classroom, a place to rediscover leisure and wellness, a calming space to unplug from the city and reconnect with nature, and above all, a meeting place for family and friends. Looking forward to the next five years and beyond, we are excited to continue to enrich the lives of residents and visitors who choose the park as their destination."

Established in 1982 and formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, Umm Al Emarat Park is considered one of the oldest and largest urban parks in Abu Dhabi. In 2016, the Park was renamed Umm Al Emarat Park in honour of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The Park includes many attractions and recreational facilities such as the animal barn, botanic garden, children’s garden, amphitheatre and more.