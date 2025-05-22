Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 visitors from over 90 nationalities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd May 2025 (WAM) – Umm Al Emarat Park has concluded its most impactful season yet welcoming 400,000 visitors from over 90 nationalities between October 2024 to April 2025.

The UAE’s Year of Community declaration served as a renewed call for the Park to place togetherness and inclusivity at the heart of its efforts, inspiring a season shaped by community engagement, cross-cultural appreciation and collective wellbeing.

This season, Umm Al Emarat Park remained committed to its mission of Enrich, Explore, Experience, and Educate. Through diverse programmes and activities, the Park enriched the lives of visitors by offering a welcoming space for relaxation, connection, and wellbeing. Children were encouraged to explore and nurture their curiosity through nature-inspired play areas and interactive installations. Families and individuals alike enjoyed engaging experiences, from cultural events to outdoor wellness sessions, that left lasting memories.

The Park also continued to play a vital educational role, raising awareness around conservation and the environment through workshops, guided tours and partnerships with sustainability-focused organisations.

Commenting on the success of the season, Rasha Kablawi, official spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said, “As we conclude another exciting season at the Park, we want to thank our visitors, staff, partners and community for their continued support and enthusiasm. We remain committed to our vision of creating a vibrant space where families and communities can connect, explore, and enrich their experiences and create moments to treasure. This season’s mission to bring people together, encourage cultural exchange and promote sustainable living truly came to life.”

She added, “Together, we continue to nurture an inclusive, vibrant and nature-filled destination for all and look forward to welcoming everyone back next season for more fun and adventure.”

The Park also hosted 59 community events and delivered 50 educational packages to over 3,300 students, promoting lifelong learning. The Park Market returned for the fourth consecutive year with 164 vendors offering artisan goods, food trucks and more, attracting families with over 7,000 giveaways and 510 child and family-focused activities – a 59% increase from the Park Market’s previous year. Live performances, sports and fitness activities and wellness sessions established the Park Market as a top weekend destination.

Popular events like the Forbes 30 under 30 summit, The RAGE, Miami Vibes and The Cove brought a modern, engaging energy to the Park, featuring food trucks, retail experiences, and interactive activities. These vibrant gatherings not only united the community but also highlighted the Park’s ongoing support for local SMEs.

Umm Al Emarat Park’s 2024-2025 season was powered by valuable partnerships that amplified its community impact. Notable collaborations included the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), which brought back the beloved Festival in the Park, attracting over 4,000 attendees. The Early Childhood Fair, hosted in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, welcomed 28,000 visitors, providing a rich platform for learning and discovery.

The Park also worked closely with Emirates Red Crescent during Ramadan, distributing 1,500 community iftar boxes and organising a special iftar at Ramadan Garden for 180 orphans. The Park also partnered with the American Center to host an Autism Awareness event, bringing together more than 150 participants for an engaging and informative day dedicated to fostering understanding and inclusivity.

Umm Al Emarat Park continues to serve as a platform for immersive cultural and artistic experiences across Abu Dhabi. This season, the Park supported the inaugural Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennale by hosting acclaimed artist Kabir Mohanty’s installation at its iconic Shade House, inviting visitors to reflect on space, sound and sensory interaction in a natural setting.

This season also saw prestigious brand collaborations including Tiffany & Co. and Roger Vivier, further cementing the Park’s position as a premium destination for brand expression and experiential storytelling. These elegant partnerships reflect Umm Al Emarat Park’s unique appeal as a vibrant, nature-filled space where global luxury brands can engage meaningfully with diverse audiences.

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote community wellbeing, Umm Al Emarat Park partnered with Celestial Karisma to host a series of wellness sessions designed to promote mindfulness and relaxation in nature. Held at the Park’s Evening and Botanical Gardens, the programme featured calming Sound Healing sessions and peaceful Mindful Morning gatherings. These sessions also offered free community events that marked key occasions including Pink October and International Women’s Day, creating meaningful moments of reflection and connection and reinforcing Park’s role as a sanctuary for rejuvenation and community wellbeing.

As a champion of sustainable living, Umm Al Emarat Park’s embrace of the UAE Environment Vision 2030 saw a season-long commitment to conservation and education. The Park hosted six sustainability workshops, helping to educate visitors about the impact of their actions and encouraging a positive environmental change.

In partnership with Tadweer Group, the Park collected 6,411 aluminum cans and plastic bottles through on-site Reverse Vending Machines. The collaboration with A1R to Water led to the installation of five atmospheric water generation machines across iconic park locations, producing over 11,000 litres of water – preventing the use of 22,014 single-use plastic bottles and 1.81 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Earth Day was marked with gardening workshops and awareness activities that engaged over 50 visitors, while educational programmes and guided tours raised awareness around the importance of conservation. The Park’s Animal Barn welcomed new residents, including the Arabian Oryx, and conducted over 250,000 activities designed to foster empathy and curiosity while connecting children gently with nature.

Furthering its commitment to sustainability and creative expression, the Park, through a collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, also hosted the Datecrete Bee Hotel, the winning artwork of the 2024 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award. Crafted from eco-friendly material made of date pits and free from traditional concrete, the installation was designed to attract solitary bees and encourage ecological awareness.

In line with the UAE’s core values of openness, respect and peaceful coexistence, Umm Al Emarat Park inaugurated the ‘Gardens of Tolerance’ and celebrated cultural diversity through a series of events representing various nationalities. The Park hosted community gatherings showcasing Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Ukrainian cultures, featuring music, food and traditional activities to encourage cross-cultural engagement.

Over 3,000 attendees experienced the Ramadan Iftar Garden, an open-air communal iftar under the stars, accompanied by traditional oud performances. The Iftar Cannon ceremony at the Park’s main entrance served as a symbolic focal point for communal gatherings during Ramadan, further promoting unity and reflection.

The Park also held 13 traditional Emirati workshops led by 26 Emirati seniors and artisans, helping to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the UAE. Falconry shows, an important Emirati tradition, were performed 163 times, further deepening cultural appreciation among visitors.

