Umm Al Emarat Park hosts Award-winning Art Installation 'Urban Fabric'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039;

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2022) ABU DHABI, 26th December, 2022 (WAM) – Art enthusiasts are in for a treat at Umm Al Emarat Park, which will be hosting an award-winning art installation “Urban Fabric”, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF). Made up of a series of four sculptures resembling pieces of thread, the piece was awarded the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award for 2022. Located at the Park’s Shade House Lawn, the piece will be on view to visitors until 2nd January, 2023.

The installation was conceptualized and built by New York University Abu Dhabi students Roudhah Al Mazrouei, Gerald Jason Cruz and Jennifer Tsai.

The forms of the piece intertwine and interlace into the ground, representing the interconnected nature of Abu Dhabi as a city.

Umm Al Emarat Park invites art fans to enjoy the installation in the outdoors, alongside the Park’s exciting Calendar of events including the Park Market, which brings the community together to experience a fun family day out filled with local food, goods and entertainment; BOUNCE pop-up trailer for those in the mood of trying new tricks; back-to-back movies for the whole family at Cinema in the Park; and animal feeding and fun pony or camel rides at the Animal Barn.

