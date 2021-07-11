UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Achieves Score Of 97 Percent In Security Life Quality Index In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) The emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain achieved progress in the Security Life Quality Index, which gauges the sense of security outside homes at night, reaching a score of 97.5 percent in 2020, a 7 percent increase compared to 2019.

This statement was made by Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of the Umm Al Qaiwain Police, who presented various quality of life outcomes during a workshop held under the theme, "Security Life Quality in the UAE."

During the workshop, Major General Al Mualla said that quality of life and related security issues are prioritised by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), which always aims to improve the community's quality of life and achieve its sustainability, under the framework of the country's vision.

He then explained the key challenges facing security authorities and how to overcome them.

The workshop announced the planned launch of several initiatives aimed at achieving advanced positions in related indexes, which will improve the happiness of members of the community.

At the end of the workshop, Al Mualla commended the efforts of various administrations of the Umm Al Qaiwain Police, which helped improve the security life quality of the emirate.

The workshop was attended by several heads of departments and their deputies from the Umm Al Qaiwain Police.

