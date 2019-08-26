UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Al Maidan Marina Phase 1 Expansion Completed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) Jassem Humaid Ghanim Al Shar, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Cooperative Fishermen Association, stated that the first phase of the Umm Al Qaiwain Al Maidan Marina Expansion Project" has been completed.

He added that the first phase, launched by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and costing AED65 million included the construction of a breakwater and 130 berths of various sizes, including 30 large berths ranging from 38 feet to 45 feet, bringing the total number to 440. The project’s second phase will include the construction of a coast guard station, a new fish market, storage space for fishermen, accommodation for workers, and other service facilities, he further added.

The project will help preserve the fishing profession and encourage Emiratis to work in the industry, Al Shar noted while praising the support of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, for fishermen.

