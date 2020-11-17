Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 50th National Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar message to the Omani Sultan on the occasion.