Umm Al Qaiwain Crown Prince Opens COVID-19 Drive-through Testing Centre

Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Crown Prince opens COVID-19 drive-through testing centre

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, today opened a drive-through screening centre for coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Emirate.

The move came following the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to establish drive-through National Screening Centres across the country to safeguard public health.

The screening centre is located in the Emirate's 'Al-Bait-Motwahid Hall' and run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid himself underwent the five-minute testing which includes a nasal swab.

The facility expects to test around 500 people daily from 10 am - 6 pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Centre Director Dr. Saif Al Hammadi said the test is not compulsory, and those wishing to be tested may book an appointment by calling 8001717, or through SEHA's mobile app.

He pointed out that priority will be given to those showing symptoms, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases. Others undergoing precautionary examinations will be required to pay AED370 via the mobile app.

