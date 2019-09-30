UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Cuts Commercial Licence Fees By 20%

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:15 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain cuts commercial licence fees by 20%

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Qaiwain has announced the reduction of trade licence fees by 20 percent in an effort to boost the emirate's economy and encourage investment.

The move is part of H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, directions to support the various business sectors in the emirate and his keenness to find alternatives and effective solutions to encourage investors to exercise their activities.

Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of Umm Al Quwain's Department of Economic Development, said that reducing commercial licenses fees would enhance investor confidence in the services provided by the emirate and demonstrate the government's commitment to supporting the business sector and improve its performance.

