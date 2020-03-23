UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council Discusses Preventive Measures To Contain Coronavirus

Mon 23rd March 2020

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council discussed the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the emirate to contain the spread of the coronavirus, during its meeting today.

The meeting, which was presided over by H.H.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, reviewed the readiness and preparation of various entities in light of the pandemic.

Sheikh Rashid praised the contribution of the private sector to contain the virus and directed the council's secretariat-general to support the affected entities and form committees to follow up on the issue.

